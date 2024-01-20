T'gana CM undertakes study tour of famous monuments in London during UK visit

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday undertook a study tour of famous monuments in London, including the famed riverfront of Thames, Big Ben and London Eye, to understand several issues, including local economies, impact on tourism and public revenue.

Reddy, who travelled to the UK after attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit at Davos, was accompanied by officials during the study tour in London.

"Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and officials undertook a study tour of famous monuments of London including the famed Riverfront of Thames, the bridges, Big Ben, London Eye, Tower Bridge, etc, to understand the working and intersections communities, local economies, and its impact on income levels and livelihoods," an official release said Saturday night.

"They also analysed the impact on tourism and public revenue," it said.

During his UK visit, Reddy also also attended a meeting of Telangana diaspora organisations, official sources said. PTI SJR SJR SS