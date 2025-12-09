T'gana CM unveils 'Telangana Rising' vision document, aims to make state USD 3 trillion economy

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the state government's 'TelanganaRising' vision document, aimed at making the state a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

The document was released in the presence of a host of illustrious personalities and economists, including NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Berry, industrialist Anand Mahindra and cinema superstar Chiranjeevi at the valedictory function of the two-day 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' organised by the state government here.

In tune with the government's futuristic vision, a robot handed over the document to the Chief Minister on stage.

Observing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pursuing the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (developed India) and making the country a USD 30 trillion economy, Reddy said the vision document aims to make Telangana a USD three trillion economy and to contribute 10 per cent national GDP.

The document is not prepared in closed doors but with the inputs of economists and also common people, he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi's advice to first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru that poor and the helpless should be kept in mind while taking policy decisions, Reddy said Nehru took up education and irrigation as major priority areas.

The government has decided to add communication (connectivity in technology, roads, ports, airports and infrastructure) to the priorities of education and irrigation.

Having born in a farmer's family in a remote village, he is aware of the life of the poor and aims to eradicate poverty and address other malaises like discrimination in society, the Chief Minister said.

Alleging that "there is no quality and skill in our education system", he said he initiated the Young India Integrated Schools for the poor and also Young India Skills University (headed by Anand Mahindra) and also Young India Sports University.

"All these plans are for the poorest of the poor. They gave me an opportunity to work as chief minister at a young age. That's why, my plans are for poorest of the poor," he said.