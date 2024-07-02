T'gana CM urges bureaucrats to work to make state a role model for others

Hyderabad, Jul 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged senior IAS officers to work as per the government's priorities, to think innovatively and be accountable to people in the endeavour to make the state a role model for others.

Reddy, who had a meeting with the secretaries of all departments, asked them to submit a 'flagship idea' each to the government in two weeks.

He told them to get a comprehensive understanding of their departments, an official release said.

Urging them to adhere to the stipulated timings of work, he suggested to them to go on field one day in a week without fail to supervise the functioning of their department.

He expressed dissatisfaction that Collectors in many districts were not moving out of their offices.

Revanth Reddy directed the officials to quickly respond to people's problems and any unexpected events.

He also told them that those who perform well would be encouraged.

The CM said he would soon undertake visit to one district during a week. PTI SJR SJR SS