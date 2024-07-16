T'gana CM urges district Collectors to undertake field visits to understand people's problems

Hyderabad, Jul 16 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said district Collectors should undertake field visits to understand people's problems.

Speaking at a conference of district Collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officials, he said officials should make decisions with a humane touch and that they will not have job satisfaction if they are confined to "AC rooms." The Collectors need to balance development and welfare in discharging their duties, an official release quoted him as saying.

Observing that the officials belong to different states, he said they can serve people better if they become part of Telangana's culture.

Noting that the government spends Rs 85,000 per month for every poor student, Revanth Reddy said the Collectors should see to it that the education system is not hurt in any way, it said.

The Collectors should supervise government schools and hospitals.

They should also ensure the transparent implementation of the six poll 'guarantees' of the ruling Congress, he said.

He suggested taking up 'geo-tagging' to safeguard government lands against encroachments.

The Chief Minister also said steps should be taken to provide Arogya Sri health insurance scheme to all in the state, the release said.

He said a 'digital health profile' should be prepared for every citizen in the state.

Revanth Reddy said measures should be taken to incentivise doctors who work in rural areas.

The Collectors should take measures to see that proper medical treatment is available in tribal areas. PTI SJR SS