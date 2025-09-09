T'gana CM urges Gadkari to sanction approvals for Regional Ring Road works, other projects

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to sanction approvals to start the works of the northern part of proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Hyderabad.

Reddy, who met the union minister in Delhi, informed him that 90 per cent of land acquisition is completed for the northern part.

The CM also requested him, among others, to grant permission to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of RRR's southern part which was prepared as per the norms of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The chief minister asked Gadkari to sanction a 12-lane greenfield road from the proposed Future City in Hyderabad to the Machilipatnam port in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh via the latter's capital city of Amaravati, an official release said.

Reddy pointed out that a greenfield highway has to be built between the capital cities of Telangana and Andhra as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

He also sought the union minister to accord permissions for an elevated corridor on the Mannanur-Srisailam highway which connects Hyderabad to the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

Gadkari responded positively to the CM's requests and assured to depute the officials of his ministry to Hyderabad to discuss the Future City - Amaravati and Machilipatnam port greenfield highway, the release added. PTI SJR SJR KH