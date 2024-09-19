T'gana CM urges industrialists to take part in developing state's 'skills university'

Hyderabad, Sep 19 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged industrialists and prominent companies to take part in the 'Young India Skills University' being established in the state.

Reddy, who had a meeting with the university board's chairman Anand Mahindra and its members and also other industrialists, said the state government has allocated Rs 100 crore and 150 acres land for the proposed institution.

He urged the industrialists in the state to get involved in the skills university and to contribute to its corpus fund, an official release said.

While many youth remain unemployed even after completing post graduation or even engineering, private companies, on the other hand, face shortage of manpower who are equipped with employable skills, he said.

The university has been proposed to be established to provide the skills that would enhance the job opportunities of youth, he said.

Reddy expressed confidence that Anand Mahindra would enrich the skills university.

The CM also said his government is establishing a 'Young India Sports University' to train youth with the objective of winning gold medals in the 2028 Olympics.

He urged the industrialists to participate in the development of the proposed sports university also.

Anand Mahindra appreciated the CM's idea and vision to make the youth of Telangana equipped with employable skills, the release said.

This made him agree to be the university board's chairman, Anand Mahindra said.

The release quoted him as having said that there is vision in the Chief Minister's idea to train the youth in skill development as governments generally give more importance to subsidies and attractive schemes.

Telangana is home to a large US Consulate and a large number of youth go to America from the state, he said.

As such, there is no doubt that the state can emerge as a destination for supplying skilled manpower to the world, he said.

The skills university board has decided to start the courses from this year itself, the release added.