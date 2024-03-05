T'gana CM urges PM to help state in expansion of Hyderabad metro rail, other projects

Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the state government, among others, in expanding metro rail in Hyderabad and Musi riverfront development in the city.

Modi, who was on a visit to Telangana for two days, was seen off at the Begumpet airport here today by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries.

Reddy submitted a memorandum to Modi with a list of requests for help from the Centre.

While the power generation capacity of NTPC in the state is 4,000 MW, the previous government could achieve only 1,600 MW and the Centre should help the state to realise the remaining 2,400 MW, a state government release said.

The state government sought the prime minister's intervention in making neighbouring Maharashtra agree vis-a-vis land acquisition and others for the construction of the proposed Tummidihetti lift irrigation project in the state.

Reddy also sought the union government's help in various issues, including construction of an elevated corridor in Amrabad tiger reserve on the Hyderabad-Srisailam National Highway, financial help for providing piped water supply to all households in the state. PTI SJR SJR KH