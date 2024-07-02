T'gana CM urges police officers to strive to check menace of drugs

Hyderabad, Jul 2 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged police officers to strive to check supply of drugs in the state like how soldiers do their duties on the country's borders.

Reddy, who had a meeting with police officers of the rank of inspectors and above, praised the state and city police for their work, according to an official release.

The Union Home Ministry and police of other states seek inputs from the state police officials with regard to investigation of cases like bomb blasts and others, he said.

He said the police should reduce keeping a tab on the political system and focus on checking crime, the release said.

He said excess security need not be given to public representatives and that security appropriate to a leader should be provided.

There need not be any high importance vis-a-vis security for anyone, including him, Revanth Reddy said.

He said 'police schools', like Sainik schools, would be established for the benefit of children of policemen.

Highlighting that Hyderabad represents the brand image of Telangana, he said the state would suffer if crimes in the state capital are not checked.

He urged policemen to safeguard the brand image of Hyderabad. PTI SJR SS