T'gana: Cong govt to start implementation of two 'guarantees' on Dec 9

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) The new Congress government in Telangana on Thursday decided to release a white paper on the state's finances and begin implementation of two of its six poll 'guarantees' from December 9.

Advertisment

Briefing reporters after the first meeting of the state cabinet, presided by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Minister D Sridhar Babu said the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers expressed their gratitude to the people for voting the Congress to power.

He said with a view to releasing a white paper on the state's finances, the cabinet has asked the officials to furnish information on the expenditure made by the previous government from 2014 to December 7, 2023 on all departments in the state government and the purposes for which the expenditure was incurred.

"We told officials to give a white paper. They will put it before people and you," he said.

Advertisment

On December 9, the birthday of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the implementation of two poll 'guarantees' would begin, he said.

One is, free travel in state-run RTC buses for women and enhancing the insurance amount to Rs 10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogyasri health scheme, he said.

"The remaining guarantees, we are trying to secure the data which is required to implement and we are here, for the people of Telangana, all the guarantees in literal sense will be implemented in a time framework and in our five year term, we will implement all the manifesto absolutely 100 per cent," he said.

Advertisment

On December 9, the newly-elected MLAs would take oath after the Governor appoints the Pro Tem Speaker.

It will be followed by the election of the Speaker and the Governor's address, he said.

Meanwhile, portfolios for the ministers have not yet been allocated.

Revanth Reddy and the ministers, who took oath earlier in the day, reached the secretariat after the swearing-in ceremony and held the cabinet meeting. PTI SJR VVK SJR SS