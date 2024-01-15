T'gana Cong leader says ED summoning BRS's Kavitha a drama by BJP for political gains

Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Telangana on Monday alleged that ED summoning BRS MLC Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy probe is merely an attempt by the BJP to show that it is not the 'B team' of the BRS.

"ED notices (were sent) to Kavitha today just because Lok Sabha polls (are) across the corner, BJP wants to show the people of Telangana that they are not A or B team of BRS," state Congress Vice-President Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said in a video release on Monday night.

In the recent assembly elections, the people of Telangana realised that the BJP and BRS are together, he claimed. Now, after BRS losing the assembly elections, the BJP began the "drama" of ED questioning Kavitha as the party wants to gain politically, he alleged.

"But, the people of Telangana are very clever. Such instant actions will not show any impact," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Kavitha for a fresh round of questioning in connection with its probe into the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Monday.

The 45-year-old daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has been asked to depose before the agency in Delhi on Tuesday, they said.

Sources, however, said she may not depose before the agency and has communicated her decision to the investigating officer through an email.

She was questioned thrice in this case last year and the central agency recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC has asserted in the past that she has done nothing wrong and alleged that the BJP-led Centre was "using" the ED as the saffron party could not gain a "backdoor entry" into Telangana. PTI SJR SJR ANE