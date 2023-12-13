T'gana: Cong MLA Prasad Kumar files nomination for Assembly Speaker's post

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Ruling Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar filed the nomination for the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker post on Wednesday.

Prasad Kumar's election to the post is a foregone conclusion. Except the BJP, all other parties in the Assembly, including BRS, AIMIM and CPI, supported his candidature.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, AIMIM MLAs and the lone CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao were present when the nomination was submitted to the Legislature Secretary.

The Legislature Secretary had earlier informed that the nominations would be accepted between 10.30 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday, while the election would take place on Thursday.

Prasad Kumar, MLA from Vicarabad (SC), had served as a minister during the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, who was appointed as the Pro Tem Speaker, administered the oath of office to the newly-elected MLAs on December 9.

The BJP MLAs, however, stayed away from the House, alleging that Owaisi was appointed in violation of rules.

The Congress won 64 seats in the recently-concluded Assembly polls and its pre-poll ally CPI got one seat. The BRS bagged 39 seats while its "friendly party" AIMIM was victorious in seven seats. The BJP secured eight seats. PTI SJR SJR SS