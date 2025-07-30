T'gana Cong to launch 'movement' in Delhi demanding Presidential assent to BC quota bills

Hyderabad, Jul 30 (PTI) Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday said a "movement" spearheaded by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders would be launched in Delhi from August 5 to 7, pressing for Presidential assent to BC quota bills passed by the state legislature.

From August 5 to 7, "Telangana Congress would be in Delhi", Goud said. "Led by our Chief Minister Sri Revanth Reddy garu, we will assemble at Jantar Mantar... not for publicity, but for purpose," he said in a post on X.

The Congress government demands immediate Presidential Assent to the two bills passed by the Assembly to increase the reservation for Backward Classes to 42 per cent in education, employment and local bodies.

Goud said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre should "end the systematic delay and political obstruction by the BJP-led Centre" to the pro-BC measures.

"This is not a political event. This is a movement for dignity, a march for representation, and a struggle for rightful share," he said.

According to Congress sources, the party MPs, during August 5 to 7, would press for an adjournment motion in Parliament to discuss the BC issues.

A special train would be arranged to Delhi to transport party activists for attending the party's programmes, they said.

After a meeting of the state cabinet on July 28, state Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said CM Revanth Reddy would seek President Droupadi Murmu's appointment to meet her to request assent for the Assembly bills providing 42 per cent reservation to BCs.

Prabhakar had said the Congress government has decided to garner support from all friendly parties at the national level, including Members of Parliament across party lines for providing 42 per cent quotas to Backward Classes.

The two BC quota bills were passed in March and sent to the Governor and it is pending assent from the President.

Meanwhile, Goud would lead a 'Janahita' (public interest) 'padayatra' from July 31 to reach out to the people. AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan would attend the foot march as the chief guest.

The first phase of 'padayatra' would begin at Parigi in Ranga Reddy district here on July 31 and conclude at Khanapur in Adilabad district on August 4.

Goud and Natarajan discussed the 'padayatra' and also the programmes to be undertaken in Delhi from August 5 to 7 with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. PTI SJR SJR ROH