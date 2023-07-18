T'gana: Congress public meeting on July 20 postponed

Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) A public meeting to be attended by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Telangana on July 20 where former minister Jupally Krishna Rao was scheduled to join the party has been postponed due to forecast of heavy rains.

The meeting was scheduled to be held at Kollapur near Mahabubnagar, about 160 km from Hyderabad.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president and former MP Mallu Ravi on Tuesday said a fresh date for the public meeting would be announced soon.

In a shot in the arm for the Congress in Telangana, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had joined Congress earlier this month at a rally held in Khammam town which was attended by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Srinivas Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao had announced their decision in June to join the Congress.

Buoyed by its victory in neighbouring Karnataka, Congress is hoping to assume power in Telangana defeating ruling BRS and the BJP in the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held in a few months from now. PTI SJR SJR SS