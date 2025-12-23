T'gana: Cyberabad Police Commissionerate records slight decline in cases in 2025

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate here witnessed a slight decline in cognisable offences with 37,243 cases registered this year when compared to 37,689 cases in 2024, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty told reporters here that there has been a substantial reduction in cyber crime cases with 7,636 cases recorded in 2025 down from 11,914 cases booked during last year.

He attributed the decline to awareness among the people. Over Rs 400 crore was lost in cyber crime offences this year which decreased from Rs 793 crore, he said.

The maximum cyber crime cases pertained to part time job fraud and trading fraud while there was a reduction in digital arrest fraud with 117 cases registered as against 1,002 last year, Mohanty said.

Though child pornography cases rose sharply to 53 up from four, cyber stalking-intimidation cases also increased to 40 as against 32, he said.

A total of 575 NDPS cases were registered this year and 1,228 accused were arrested as against 421 cases and 954 accused arrested in 2024.

The detection of grave cases increased to 85 per cent against 80 per cent last year. As many as 72 foreigners overstaying were deported up from 27, the official added.

Cyberabad Police Commissionerate is among the three police commissionerates in greater Hyderabad.