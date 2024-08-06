T'gana DCM says govt will not tolerate incidents like 'torture' of Dalit woman at police station

Hyderabad, Aug 6 (PTI) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said the state government would not tolerate incidents like the recent alleged torture of a Dalit woman at the Shadnagar police station here.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to the US, spoke to Vikramarka and asked him to obtain details of the issue and to extend help to the victim's family, besides taking action against policemen who were involved in the alleged incident.

Asserting that the state government, inspired by the welfare rule of former PM Indira Gandhi, would not tolerate such incidents, the deputy chief minister said the government would provide medical treatment to the victim. The government would stand by the victim's family.

Vikramarka directed senior police officials to initiate action against the policemen involved in the incident and see that such things do not happen again, an official release said.

A Detective Inspector (DI) and five other policemen of constable rank were on Monday placed under suspension in connection with the alleged torture of the Dalit woman.

Earlier, the chief minister had directed senior police officials to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident.

He said those responsible would not be spared and that justice would be done to the victim.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday attacked the Congress government on the issue, saying it was shameful that a Dalit woman was tortured by the police.

The woman, it was claimed, was called to the police station over allegations of gold theft and then allegedly assaulted in the presence of her minor son. PTI SJR SJR KH