T'gana embarked on revolutionary journey with start of enumeration for caste survey: CM

Hyderabad, Nov 9 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state has embarked on a revolutionary journey with the commencement of enumeration for its caste survey.

The day will be etched in golden letters in history and the government would strive hard in the coming days to ensure that the state is at the top in India in "next gen initiatives and policies for social justice".

"The promise of our leader Shri @RahulGandhi ji of social justice to all weaker sections is going to be a reality in Telangana" on the basis of the caste survey, Reddy said on 'X'.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who held a video conference with senior officials in view of the beginning of enumeration after completion of house-listing during the last three days, directed district Collectors to speak to the enumerators on a regular basis so that their concerns and doubts can be addressed.

Noting that the whole country would observe the caste survey undertaken by the Telangana government, he said the success of the exercise depends on the commitment of the government machinery.

Vikramarka asked the Collectors and officials at all levels to extensively spread the word about the survey, an official release said.

Meanwhile, officials took the details of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at the Raj Bhavan and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at his official residence as part of the survey.

The Telangana government's comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political and caste survey, an election promise of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, began on November 6. PTI SJR SJR SA