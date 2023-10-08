T'gana Excise Dept seizes over 14,000 litres of illicitly distilled liquor

Hyderabad, Oct 8 (PTI) The Telangana State Excise Department has seized a total of 14,227 litres of illicitly distilled liquor over the past few days and has intensified checks and took up special measures ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

During the election enforcement activity being carried out after review meeting by the Election Commission of India held on October 5, the department seized 14,227 liters of illicit distilled liquor, 1,710 kg of jaggery, 98.4 litres of liquor, 170 kg of ganja, 21 vehicles worth Rs 1.14 crore, so far, an official release said on Sunday.

In the recent cases, the officials seized ganja, vehicles transporting it and apprehended as many as eight persons in Nizamabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts respectively on October 6, it said.

Strict action should be taken against the use of money power during elections; inflow and distribution of liquor, cash, freebies and drugs should be stopped; and action should be taken against liquor kingpins, the EC team had said listing the directions given to enforcement agencies, during its visit to the state last week.

As part of special measures in view of elections, 21 permanent excise check posts have been established along state's borders with Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and along Chhattisgarh for checking vehicles 24x7.

These check posts are equipped with CCTV cameras and being integrated with command control centre at the head office, it said, adding 89 integrated check posts were set up in coordination with police and other enforcement agencies The department is also keeping vigil through four border mobile patrolling parties, 13 special teams to check train routes besides intensive checks were being held at bus stations, railway stations and two airports, it said.

As part of preventive measures, a total of 29,663 suspicious persons and accused persons were bound and 8,362 history sheeters were under surveillance, the release said. The PD Act was invoked against 14 persons, it said.

Close monitoring of liquor sales and identification of sensitive shops was being done along with measures taken for prevention of illegal storage and distribution of liquor, it said.

Joint raids were being carried out with neighbouring states and inter-state border meetings were being held, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SS