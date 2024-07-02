T'gana: Farmer commits 'suicide', CM orders probe

Hyderabad, Jul 2 (PTI) A farmer in Khammam district of Telangana allegedly committed suicide and in a purported video that has gone viral, he complained that some persons had damaged his farm land and hoped it would be taken note of by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Chief Minister on Tuesday directed officials to conduct a comprehensive investigation and take action against those responsible, an official release said.

According to police, the farmer took the extreme step on Monday in Khammam.

The bone of contention was over two acres of land claimed by him but it is said to belong to a tank (water body) of the Irrigation department, police said. The tank is given to the fisheries cooperative society.

The farmer's father lodged a complaint and a case was registered, police said, adding that facts about the issue would emerge during the probe.

In the viral video, the farmer claimed that he had approached government officials, who did not help. He sought justice for his family members.