T'gana for friendly ties with neighbouring states, to compete with world in development: CM

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The Telangana government would like to have friendly ties with its neighbouring states and "compete with the world" in achieving development, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday.

Reddy said this during a round table meeting, 'country strategic dialogue', which was attended by his Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra counterparts N Chandrababu Naidu and Devendra Fadnavis respectively at the ongoing annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos.

Reddy said Telangana shares not just borders, but also the waters of Godavari and Krishna rivers with Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana, with Hyderabad as its capital city, aims to reach the level of development achieved by world cities like Tokyo and New York, an official statement quoted him as saying.

Reddy recalled the reforms initiated in telecom sector by late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the economic liberalisation programme launched by former PM P V Narasimha Rao.

He praised the efforts made for Hyderabad's development by Naidu and late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as chief ministers during undivided Andhra Pradesh, it said.

Referring to the 'China Plus One strategy' of businesses diversifying manufacturing and supply chains beyond China, Reddy said the government aims to make Hyderabad as the destination for such diversification plans.

Observing that Telangana would become a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to make the country a USD five trillion economy, Reddy said his government is moving ahead with concrete plans to make the state a USD one trillion economy.

On the occasion, Reddy highlighted Telangana's strengths, including the vibrant city of Hyderabad and talented youth, and invited investments into the state. PTI SJR SJR KH