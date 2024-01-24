T'gana: Four BRS MLAs meet CM Revanth Reddy over development issues

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Four MLAs of opposition BRS in Telangana on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here.

The MLAs -- Sunita Laxma Reddy, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Manikrao -- met the chief minister at his residence, an official statement issued late Tuesday night said.

The legislators later said that their meeting with the chief minister was only with regard to development and administrative issues.

In the last year assembly polls, the Congress had wrested Telangana from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). PTI SJR NB ANB ANB