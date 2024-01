Hyderabad, Jan 5 (PTI) Four persons died and three others suffered injuries in a road accident in Mahabubnagar district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

A van hit an autorickshaw on the highway on the outskirts of Mahabubnagar Friday evening resulting in the tragedy.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that full details were awaited.

Media reports said the van was set on fire by angry people at the spot.