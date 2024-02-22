T'gana: Four govt officials held by ACB in sheep distribution scheme 'scam'

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested four government officials in connection with the case related to the alleged scam in the scheme of distribution of sheep.

The ACB arrested two Assistant Directors, one Deputy Director and one District Ground Water officer (working in different districts of Telangana) in the Criminal Misappropriation Case which was registered against the officials of Animal Husbandry Department.

The four government officials colluded and conspired with private persons and created fake 'benami' accounts and misappropriated government funds to the tune of nearly Rs 2.10 crore, the ACB said in a release.

As such the four accused performed their official duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage and caused huge revenue loss to the government exchequer, it said.

A case was earlier registered at Gachibowli police station following allegations that some traders did not receive payment for sheep sold to Animal Husbandry department. The case was subsequently transferred to the ACB.

The previous BRS government had launched the sheep distribution scheme in June 2017 to strengthen rural economy. PTI VVK VVK SS