T'gana Governor decides not to take any action on state govt's proposal to fill two vacant MLC posts

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday decided not to take any action on the state government's proposal to fill two vacant MLC posts under the 'governor quota' as two writ petitions related to the matter are pending in the high court.

Advertisment

The two writ petitions were filed by BRS leaders Sravan Dasoju and K Satyanarayana whose nomination to the legislative council were rejected by the governor during the previous BRS regime.

"Raj Bhavan hereby informs that in light of the pending writ petitions filed by Dasoju Sravan Kumar and K Satyanarayana challenging the rejection of their MLC nominations, and the Hon’ble High Court of Telangana's observation that in accordance with the gentlemen's agreement, no further steps will be taken in filling the vacant MLCs under governor quota," a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

In view of this observation, the governor has decided not to take any action on the state government's proposal to fill the two vacant MLC posts under governor quota till the writ petitions are finally decided by the high court, it said. PTI SJR SJR ANE