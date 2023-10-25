T'gana: Governors, Union Ministers, leaders from across political spectrum attend 'Alai Balai' event

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, his Mizoram counterpart K Haribabu, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Meenakshi Lekhi and V Muraleedharan, BRS MP K Keshav Rao, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao were among a host of leaders who attended 'Alai Balai', an annual cultural event, organised here on Wednesday on the occasion of Dussehra.

'Alai Balai' was initiated by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya 17 years ago and he was present at the function today.

Dattatreya's daughter Vijaya Lakshmi, who is the chairperson of Alai Balai Foundation, said the annual event is aimed at promoting the culture of India and Telangana and a spirit of harmony and brotherhood.

Besides bringing together people of different cultures and traditions, the festival and the event also promote folk arts, Muraleedharan said.

Various folk arts from different parts of the country, including those from Kerala, were part of the event, he said.

Lekhi said Dussehra, which is celebrated across the country, marks the triumph of good over evil.

In an apparent reference to Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya, she asked the gathering whether they would go to the Ram temple and those present responded in affirmation.

Observing that Dussehra in Hyderabad is not complete without 'Alai Balai', Kishan Reddy said the event was a platform to showcase the arts, culture, traditions and even cuisine of Telangana.

The 'Alai Balai' started by Dattatreya has a unique place in the annual calendar of events in Telangana with leaders from across the political spectrum, including those with divergent views, attending the event and exchanging greetings. PTI SJR SJR KH