T''gana govt aims to make one crore women SHG members ''crorepatis'': CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Highlighting his government's aim to make one crore women Self Help Group members 'crorepatis', Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday unveiled a plan to organise a massive public meeting with one crore women and invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the event.

Speaking at the inauguration of a petrol pump in Narayanpet district, which will be managed by the district-level federation of SHGs, he emphasised that the total number of SHG members in the state should reach one crore.

Currently, the number stands at approximately 67 lakh.

"One day, when we get the opportunity, we will demonstrate our strength with one crore women on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad. With the cooperation of Arunamma (BJP Lok Sabha member D K Aruna), we will then invite the Prime Minister and seek funds," he said.

He said the state and central governments should function in a spirit of 'give and take.' He added that politics should be confined to election time.

Reddy also announced that the government plans to distribute two high-quality sarees per year to SHG members.

Discussing initiatives to promote women SHGs, he said the government is encouraging these groups to establish solar power plants with a target of generating 1,000 MW of solar power.

The government has allocated land in Hyderabad's IT hub, where major IT companies operate, to set up stalls for SHG members to sell their products.