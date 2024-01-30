T'gana govt approves proposal to install statue of folk singer Gaddar

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday approved a proposal to install a statue of well-known folk singer, poet and balladeer Gaddar, who died last year.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) accepted a resolution passed to this effect by the municipality of Tellapur near here, official sources said. Orders were issued allotting land for installing the statue of Gaddar, the sources said.

Gaddar died at a private hospital here in August last year at the age of 77. Born as Gummadi Vittal Rao in a poor Dalit family in Medak district of Telangana, Gaddar was a prominent voice of the poor.