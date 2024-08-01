T’gana govt condoles Kerala landslide deaths, allots plots to cricketer Siraj, boxer Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI) The Telangana Cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution condoling the deaths in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district of Kerala two days ago and came forward to offer relief measures.

The Cabinet which met here, among others, has given approval to allot 600 square yards of housing plots each in Hyderabad to shooter Isha Singh, boxer Nikhat Zareen and cricketer Mohammed Siraj.

The Cabinet also decided to give Group 1 cadre jobs to Zareen and Siraj, Minister P Srinivas Reddy said at a press conference.

Besides the plots, Nikhat Zareen and Siraj would be given Group-I cadre jobs in the state government, he said.

The Cabinet also approved a job calendar to take up filling of government job vacancies every year as per the promise given to the unemployed and it will be discussed in the Assembly.

The Cabinet also decided to recommend the same two names to the Governor for MLC posts which were earlier returned by the Raj Bhavan, Reddy added. PTI GDK SS