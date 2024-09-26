T'gana govt considering 'digital health profile' for citizens: CM Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the government is considering preparing 'digital health profile' for all the citizens in the state which would help the doctors in treatment and also the patients.

Speaking after inaugurating Durgabai Deshmukh cancer centre here, he said the patient may not remember the treatment he received in the past or the doctors may not have the time to listen to the patients for long.

"If a digital health profile is created and if the patient's previous history is available in a single click, the doctor would have some convenience with regard to the next treatment," he said.

The government is considering taking the 'family digital health card' to people within 30 days, he said. The other welfare schemes being availed by the beneficiaries would be linked to this.

An official release had recently said the state government is considering launching a 'one state-one digital card' which would enable beneficiaries to avail benefits of various welfare schemes, ration under PDS system, health and other government services with ease.

It quoted the CM as having said that the beneficiaries should be able to avail health services and ration anywhere with the aid of the 'family digital cards'. PTI SJR SJR SA