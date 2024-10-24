T’gana govt constitutes Cabinet sub-committee to address employees' issues

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday constituted a Cabinet sub-committee to address employees' issues.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with the representatives of Telangana Government employees Joint Action Committee (JAC), assured that a decision on the release of dearness allowance (DA) to employees will be announced by October 25, an official release said.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed as the Chairman of the Sub-Committee. Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar will be the members and state Advisor K Keshava Rao will be the special invitee, it said.

The sub-committee will hold department-wise meetings after Diwali.

Revanth Reddy said the government is ready to solve the problems of the employees. This meeting is the first step to address the employees' grievances, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SA