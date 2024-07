Hyderabad, Jul 2 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday issued orders for the early release of 213 prisoners on grounds of good conduct.

The orders were issued after the state cabinet approved the release of the prisoners following the recommendation of a high-level committee and the Governor giving his assent to it, according to an official release.

As per the orders, 213 prisoners would be released from the Charlapally prison here on Wednesday. PTI SJR SS