T'gana govt hands over appointment letters to 5,192 youth

Hyderabad, Mar 3 (PTI) The Telangana government on Monday handed over appointment letters to 5,192 youth who were selected for government jobs with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attending an official event here.

The jobs include lecturers, teachers, constables and health personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said 30,000 youth have been recruited in about three months since his government took over.

Asserting that his government is sincere in providing jobs to the youth, he said it chose to organise a public event to hand over the appointment letters to give reassurance to unemployed youth who may feel dejected over not getting a job.

The event is not for publicity but to generate confidence among lakhs of youth, he said.

He alleged that the previous BRS government focused on the interests of only one family though Telangana was formed following the sacrifices made by a large number of youth.

In an apparent reference to BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, the chief minister said those who studied at Guntur and others (in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh) ridiculed him that he cannot speak English. "I studied in government schools," he said.

English is not too popular in countries like China, Japan and Germany but they have achieved great progress and also produced goods that are highly competitive, he said.

However, noting that English would help in getting jobs and livelihood opportunities, he said the newly-recruited teachers should teach the language to the students.

The previous government claims to have set up state-run social welfare residential schools but do they have infrastructure facilities, he asked.

The Congress government has taken up a pilot project of setting up various social welfare schools in one large campus with infrastructure facilities, he added.

Meanwhile, an official release said the chief minister would lay the foundation stone for the second phase of Hyderabad metro rail works on March 8. The works relate to the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS)-Falaknuma section of the metro rail. PTI SJR SJR KH