T'gana govt organises meeting of MPs from state to resolve issues pending with Centre

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) The Telangana government would organize a meeting of MPs from the state on Saturday with the agenda of resolving issues pending with the Centre.

The meeting would be attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The state government is conducting the meeting with the intention that the MPs should speak about the pending issues inside the parliament and also with the Centre, an official release quoted Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as saying.

Vikramarka invited all the MPs from the state, including Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, for the meeting by calling them up, it said.

The state government has been seeking approvals and funds from Centre for several projects, including expansion of Hyderabad metro rail, Musi river redevelopment and Regional Ring Road (RRR).

CM Revanth Reddy has recently alleged that Kishan Reddy was creating hurdles for the projects by asking his ministerial colleagues not to endorse them.

Kishan Reddy feels that the Congress government would get credit if the proposed projects are approved, he had said.

Kishan Reddy has, however, dismissed the allegations.

Of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Congress and BJP represent eight each. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad.

The BRS drew a blank in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PTI SJR ADB