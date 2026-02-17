T'gana govt permits Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during Ramzan

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an order permitting Muslim employees to leave their offices an hour early at 4 PM during Ramzan to offer prayers, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services.

"Government hereby permitsall the government Muslim employees/teachers/contract/outsourcing/Boards/ Corporations and public sector employees working in the state to leave their offices/schools at 4 PM during the Holy Month of 'Ramzan' i.e from 19/2/2026 to20/3/2026 to offer necessary prayers....," a Memo issued by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao said.

Meanwhile, in a separate communication issued three days ago, the state education department directed officials to change the school timings to 8.30 AM to 1.30 PM in Urdu medium schools during Ramzan.

Though permission for employees to leave early is given every year, it triggered a row last year with Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders questioning why such exemptions are not given to Hindu devotees who take 'Ayyappa Deeksha' (41 day vow of devotion to Lord Ayyappa) and others.

The Ayyappa devotees find it difficult to observe the 'Deeksha' requirements as they have to carry out the responsibilities of their job, Kumar had said. PTI SJR SJR KH