T'gana govt plans to develop Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad as part of Musi river redevelopment

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his government has plans to develop Bapu Ghat, a memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, as part of the Musi river redevelopment project here.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons here, he said Bapu Ghat, located on the banks of Musi, would witness major uplift with initiatives like setting up a Gandhi ideology centre being considered.

The state government has taken up the rejuvenation of the highly-polluted Musi river to further boost the growth of Hyderabad.

Taking exception to the criticism of BRS and BJP over Musi redevelopment, he wondered why the opposition parties were opposing the Musi rejuvenation when the government wanted to give a better life to those living on the banks of polluted river.

The inhabitants of Musi river bank are not living there out of their own choice, Reddy said.

If the BRS does not agree with the government's plans for Musi rejuvenation, it should present its vision to people, he suggested.

The government would get Godavari river water from Mallanna Sagar reservoir to Gandipet tank and Himayat Sagar reservoir (sources of drinking water for Hyderabad). The government is likely to call tenders for lifting Godavari water in the first week of November, he indicated.

Referring to the bills kept pending by the previous BRS regime, the CM said the government is clearing it.

On the real estate sector in the country and Telangana, he said it is witnessing a decline. PTI SJR SJR ROH