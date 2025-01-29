T'gana govt reorganises police commissionerates in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) The Telangana government on Monday reorganised the existing three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda here, an official release said late on Monday.

Post reorganisation, the government formed four commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City, it said.

The Future City Commissionerate has been formed in view of the 'Bharat Future City' proposed to be developed by the Congress government on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The Rachakonda Commissionerate has been renamed as Malkajgiri.

The geographical areas of Hyderabad and its outskirts have been brought under different commissionerates. PTI SJR NB NB