T'gana govt sets up helpline at Telangana Bhavan to help residents stranded in Nepal

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (PTI) The Telangana government on Wednesday set up a dedicated helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to help any people from the state stranded in Nepal.

The helpline has been set up as per the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, an official release said.

The initiative is aimed at assisting Telangana people currently stranded in Nepal and extending support to their concerned family members, it said.

While there have been no reports of Telangana residents being injured or missing, the state government is proactively taking precautionary measures in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure the safety and swift repatriation of its people, the release said.

The state government urged people to follow official advisories and refrain from sharing or acting upon unverified information.

Deadly anti-government demonstrations in Nepal forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s resignation, leaving key buildings in flames and the nation on edge.

Following the protests, the Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders. PTI SJR SJR KH