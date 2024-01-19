T'gana govt should declare holiday on Jan 22: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI) BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday urged the Telangana government to declare a holiday on January 22 in view of the consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

MP Sanjay Kumar participated in 'Swachh Teerth' cleanliness drive at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Ellanthakunta, Karimnagar.

"Telangana government should declare January 22 as holiday in view of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta which is a holy day and once in a lifetime event for all Hindu brothers and sisters," Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar told reporters. PTI SJR SJR ROH