T'gana govt to accept applications for CMRF online

Hyderabad, Jul 2 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday said applications for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) would henceforth be accepted online.

This decision was taken as per CM A Revanth Reddy's directives that transparency should be ensured in disbursal of CMRF funds, an official release said.

The CM inaugurated a website for the purpose, it said.

The online acceptance of applications has been adopted as CMRF funds have allegedly been diverted during the previous (BRS) regime, it said. PTI SJR SS