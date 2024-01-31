T'gana govt to constitute film awards named after late folk singer Gaddar, says CM

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the state government would present awards to film personalities, poets and artistes named after late folk singer Gaddar.

Advertisment

Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Gaddar who passed away last year, he praised the singer for his contributions to the uplift of the poor and for the formation of Telangana state.

He said some film personalities, who met him recently, sought the government to resume presenting the Nandi awards. It would now be given named after Gaddar, the chief minister said.

"I am saying from this podium that we give respect to Gaddar by naming the award in his name. Presented by the state government, the award would be given to poets, artistes and film personalities. What I am saying is GO (Government Order)," he said.

Gaddar, also a poet and balladeer, passed away at a private hospital here in August last year at the age of 77.

Born as Gummadi Vittal Rao in a poor Dalit family in Medak district of Telangana, Gaddar was a voice of the poor during his lifetime. PTI SJR SJR KH