T'gana govt to formulate new power policy, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said a new power policy would be formulated for the state after studying the policies of different states and holding a discussion in the Legislative Assembly.

Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials, said several problems arose as the state lacked a comprehensive policy on the power sector.

The government would also consult energy experts about formulating the policy, he said, according to an official release.

The officials briefed Reddy about the installed capacity of electricity generation in Telangana, power purchases from various power utilities, regular power consumption, performance of the DISCOMS and the financial situation.

The government is committed to fulfill the promise of supplying 24-hour free power supply to the farmers, the chief minister said.

He asked the officials to come out with plans to provide free electricity for up to 200 units for households as per the 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme which is one of the six poll 'guarantees' announced by Congress during the assembly elections.

The CM also instructed officials to study the possibility of setting up new power generation plants in the public sector and to complete the under-construction plants soon.

He asked the officials to submit a detailed report regarding Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs) entered by state DISCOMs (distribution companies) with power generation companies since 2014.

The report should contain details on the conditions in the PPAs, the permissions from the state Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the prices for the electricity being purchased as per the agreements, he said.

"The officials were also instructed to provide information about the reasons behind entering agreements by paying excess prices to the power supply companies," the release said.

The chief minister asked the authorities to purchase power from the companies which are supplying at low prices in the open market, it said. PTI SJR SJR KH