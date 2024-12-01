T'gana govt to implement ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme after Sankranti festival

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday his government is committed to implementing "Rythu Bharosa" (investment assistance to farmers), one of the Congress party’s six poll guarantees, after the Sankranti festival.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy stated that a committee of cabinet ministers has already been formed to submit a report on the modalities for implementing the scheme, and it will be discussed during the Assembly session this month.

“We have already appointed a cabinet committee, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others, to finalise the modalities and submit a report. We will present the report during the Assembly sessions in December for discussion and to move forward,” he said.

As part of its six poll guarantees, the Congress party promised to provide Rs 15,000 to farmers and tenant farmers, and Rs 12,000 to farm workers under the Rythu Bharosa guarantee scheme per acre annually.

Attacking the previous BRS government, Reddy claimed that Telangana, which was once a surplus budget state, was pushed into a debt of Rs 7 lakh crore when K Chandrasekhar Rao stepped down as CM in December 2023.

The CM said as of now, the state government was paying Rs 6,500 crore monthly towards debt servicing, including both interest and principal amounts.

Reddy alleged that the previous KCR government never revealed the true financial situation of the state during its tenure.

According to him, the state government has fully implemented the farm loan waiver scheme up to Rs 2 lakh, benefiting over 25 lakh farmers by spending nearly Rs 21,000 crore. "This is the first time since Independence that any state has undertaken such a monumental initiative." Further, Reddy advised people not to believe the statements of BRS and BJP leaders regarding the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers. PTI GDK SSK SSK ROH