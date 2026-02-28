T'gana govt to implement special 99-day programme for effective implementation of schemes

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state government would undertake a special 99-day programme to take the fruits of government's welfare and development programmes more effectively to the people.

Reddy, who held a meeting with secretaries of government departments, said the special programme would be taken up from March 6 to June 12.

He said, while the AI Summit held by the Centre faced some criticism, the 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' organised by the government in December last year "attracted the attention of all".

He directed officials to responsibly implement the plan and make the programmes at all levels - village, mandal, district and state - a success, an official release said.

He instructed that a special logo be prepared for the 99-day programme.

He suggested that clearance of files and sanitation and cleanliness drive be taken up in all offices from village level to the state level, it said.

Stressing that every day during the 99 days is crucial, the chief minister said he would frequently review the progress and not tolerate laxity in the performance of officials.

He directed that modern technology be used extensively in administration and citizen services be simplified.

He said technical reforms be introduced for people to avail all services online, the release added. PTI SJR SJR KH