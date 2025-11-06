T'gana govt to organise mass singing of Vande Mataram on Nov 7 to mark 150th anniversary

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday directed district Collectors to organise mass singing of Vande Mataram in the Collectorates, all government offices and educational institutions on November 7 to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued instructions to Collectors in an official communication.

"The 7th of November marks the 150th anniversary of the writing of National Song of India - Vande Mataram by Sri Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. In order to commemorate this occasion in a befitting manner across the state, the instructions are issued for strict compliance," the Chief Secretary said.

All district Collectors shall organise mass singing of the authorised version of Vande Mataram at 10 AM on November 7 in the Collectorates and all government offices in the district, he said in the communication.

In Hyderabad, the event would be held in the Mahabubia government girls high school in Abids. State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao would attend the programme, an official release said. PTI SJR SJR KH