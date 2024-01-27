T'gana govt to prepare 'Telangana mega master plan 2050'

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the government would prepare a 'Telangana mega master plan 2050'.

Reddy, who addressed the All India Builders Convention' Saturday evening, observed that builders have an important role to play in the country's development, according to an official release.

He sought the cooperation of the builders vis-a-vis the 'master plan', the release quoted him as saying.

He also said the government will address the problems of builders.

Noting that the Musi river (which flows in Hyderabad but is in a bad shape) is a big asset to the city, he said the government is taking up the 'Musi riverfront project'. PTI SJR SJR SS