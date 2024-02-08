T'gana govt to soon introduce 'internet as basic right', says Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the state government would soon introduce the internet as a basic right to make digital infrastructure accessible to all and will also position Hyderabad and Telangana as the AI capital of the country.

The government will set up a dedicated AI City in 50-100 acres, she said in her address to the joint session of the legislature on the opening day of the budget session.

Telangana not only needs to fully benefit from the emerging digital opportunities but also become a leader in the country for new technologies, she said.

"One of the most significant forthcoming initiatives of my government would be to introduce the internet as a basic right," she said.

The focus will not just be to create digital infrastructure but also to make it accessible and affordable to all sections of society, she said.

The government will implement a thorough digital literacy programme to ensure that every household, regardless of its economic status or location, will be able to benefit from the "rapid digital adoption of opportunities that are arising", she said.

Observing that the government is determined to harness the power of new technology, particularly AI, Soundararajan said the government will "position Hyderabad and Telangana as the AI capital of the country by inviting the top global and national technology companies to set up their AI Centres".

With an inclusive approach and targeted planning and execution, the governor said she is confident that the government will be able to fully unlock the potential that industries and services sectors offer to the people of Telangana. PTI SJR SJR KH