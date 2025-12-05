T''gana govt to unveil economic roadmap for next two decades through 2047 vision document

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the objective behind organising the Telangana Rising Global Summit here is to unveil the state's economic roadmap for next two decades through its 2047 vision document.

This is in line with the state's ambitious goal of becoming a USD three trillion economy by 2047, an official release said.

Reddy, who held a meeting with his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers, instructed officials to ensure the delegates have a great experience at the summit to be organised at the proposed 'Bharat Future City' on city outskirts on December 8 and 9.

The Chief Minister explained his vision for showcasing the scale and success of Telangana Rising Global Summit at the World Economic Forum, Davos, it said.

Making suggestions on finalizing the vision document, he directed officials to give priority for including the future growth plans of the state.

He told officials to ensure the policy document is digitally available for access to the general public.

Officials explained about the logistics and other arrangements being made at the venue, it said.

Vikramarka along with other ministers will release the minute to minute schedule of the summit on Saturday, it said.

In view of the ongoing flight cancellations across the country, the Chief Minister instructed officials to consult Civil Aviation Ministry to resolve any issues with respect to flights to and fro Hyderabad., the release added.

The Telangana government's grand, 2-day event will be held on a location on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where it proposes to develop the 'Bharat Future City', envisioned as India's first net-zero city and designed to be both sustainable and economically vibrant.

As part of the summit, the government would unveil its vision outlining how it plans to transform Telangana into a USD three trillion economy by 2047 and the developmental roadmap it plans to pursue in the coming years.