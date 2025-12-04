T'gana govt unveils plan to develop Hyderabad as 'Quantum City'

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) The Telangana government on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive plan to develop Hyderabad as a “Quantum City”.

Speaking at an event here, state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said quantum technology held the potential to be as transformative in the 21st century as electricity and the internet were in previous eras.

He emphasised the state government's focused and long-term vision to ensure Telangana emerged as a global leader in quantum technologies, alongside artificial intelligence and advanced digital systems, according to a release from his office.

The strategy, he said, aims to strengthen research infrastructure, cybersecurity systems, life sciences innovation, and human capital development, while promoting cutting-edge research in quantum computing, quantum communication, sensing, and cryptographic security.

The framework has been designed not merely as a policy document for the state, but as a directional roadmap for India’s engagement with quantum science and technology, the release said.

As part of the initiative, the government will establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence in Quantum Technologies to serve as a national benchmark for research, testing, and high-end skills development.

A Fund of Funds to support deep-tech startups and emerging technology enterprises will be launched from the next financial year, Sridhar Babu said.

The minister also announced the institutionalisation of an “Industry Day” programme, under which senior government officials will interact weekly with industry representatives, while ministers will hold monthly consultations with business leaders to resolve operational challenges and jointly frame sector-specific growth strategies.

The event was attended by NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer B V R Subrahmanyam, Member V K Saraswat and other dignitaries, it added.