T'gana Guv dissolves outgoing Legislative Assembly

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday dissolved the state's second Legislative Assembly following the polls held to elect the third Assembly.

"Consequent to the resolution dated 03.12.2023 of the Council of Ministers recommending the dissolution of the Second Legislative Assembly of Telangana State, the Governor dissolved the Second Legislative Assembly of Telangana State in exercise of the powers conferred on her under ... of the Constitution of India with effect from the afternoon of 03.12.2023 on the advice of Council of Ministers," a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

Meanwhile, state Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and senior Election Commission officials called on the governor and submitted the notification containing names of elected members to the Legislative Assembly as per the provisions of the Representation of People Act.

Congress has secured a majority by winning 64 out of the total 119 Legislative Assembly seats in the election held on November 30. The results were declared on December 3. PTI SJR NB NB