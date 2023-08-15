T'gana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan hosts 'At Home'

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday evening hosted the 'At Home' event on the occasion of Independence Day at Raj Bhavan here.

High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar and other officials attended.

Several prominent personalities, including Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of vaccine maker Bharat Biotech and Padma awardees, were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues did not attend. PTI SJR SJR SS