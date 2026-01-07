T'gana HC grants interim stay on CAT order quashing appointment of Jaiteerth Joshi as DG BrahMos

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted interim stay on a CAT order that quashed the appointment of Jaiteerth R Joshi as DG of BrahMos Aerospace.

The High Court order came on a plea filed by Joshi seeking to stay the operation of the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal.

The CAT on December 29 last year quashed the appointment of Joshi as Director General BrahMos Aerospace, an Indo-Russian JV, and directed the Union Government and other respondents to reconsider the claim of the applicant Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu for appointment to the post. PTI VVK SJR SJR SA